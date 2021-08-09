474 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,039,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 764,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $51.02 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

