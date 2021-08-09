$409.67 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report sales of $409.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.20 million to $425.60 million. Copa reported sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,165.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 7.6% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,852,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 14.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 755,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 228,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.60. Copa has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

