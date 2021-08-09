40,686 Shares in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Washington Prime Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WPG opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

