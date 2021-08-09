$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $5.55 billion. Square posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $19.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $21.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ traded up $9.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.23. The stock had a trading volume of 340,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 241.60, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.97.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

