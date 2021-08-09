39,500 Shares in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRAY. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ViewRay by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ViewRay by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. Equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

