38,839 Shares in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLWT opened at $3.87 on Monday. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

