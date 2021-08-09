3,658 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 329,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.11 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

