$315.15 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce sales of $315.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.60 million and the lowest is $314.91 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $259.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,741 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $542,878.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,215,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,417 shares of company stock worth $19,111,651 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.98. 3,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,841. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.59. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $470.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

