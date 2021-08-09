3,066 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $170.20. 111,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.65. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

