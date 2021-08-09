$3.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce sales of $3.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $13.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.95. 7,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

