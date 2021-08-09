$3.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Thor Industries stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.79. 10,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

