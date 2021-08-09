$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.19 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,068 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after purchasing an additional 890,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. 20,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,293,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

