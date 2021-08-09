2,513 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 82.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 183.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in ResMed by 90.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD opened at $274.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $277.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

