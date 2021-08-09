2,500 Shares in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

CATC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $591.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.64. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 29.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

