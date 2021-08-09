$24.26 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce sales of $24.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.01 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $103.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 in the last 90 days. 47.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Venus Concept by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERO stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $113.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

