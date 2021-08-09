$23.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report sales of $23.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $23.30 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $92.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FGBI opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

In other news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

