$225.26 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report sales of $225.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.10 million and the highest is $229.42 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $228.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $913.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $919.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 554,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,374. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 847,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after buying an additional 113,818 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

