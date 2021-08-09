$221.63 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to post sales of $221.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.88 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $176.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $882.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $937.63 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $19,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 146,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,597. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

