2,164 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of SEA by 57,060.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,741 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,545,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $4,284,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,498 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,965,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $302.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.61. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $118.08 and a fifty-two week high of $307.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

