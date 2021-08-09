21,194 Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

