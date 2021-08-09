2,056 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000.

DFAT opened at $44.69 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.