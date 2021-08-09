2,056 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000.

DFAT opened at $44.69 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

