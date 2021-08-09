20,200 Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

