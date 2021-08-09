$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.70. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.27.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $240.65. 483,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,568. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $250.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 51.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

