$2.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $155.88. 3,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Landstar System by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 928.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.