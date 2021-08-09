$2.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $155.88. 3,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Landstar System by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 928.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

