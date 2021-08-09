$198.62 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report sales of $198.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.80 million and the lowest is $191.20 million. The Macerich reported sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $793.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $772.50 million to $821.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $829.47 million, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $858.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Macerich.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after buying an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 41.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Macerich by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC remained flat at $$16.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,277,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.