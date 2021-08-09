19,276 Shares in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $461.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

PNNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

