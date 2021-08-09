19,060 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Purchased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 32,729 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. 691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,541. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

