$188.80 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce sales of $188.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.30 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $225.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $777.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.40 million to $789.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $822.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $846.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $1,553,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,680. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

