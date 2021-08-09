185 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.10.

NYSE BLD opened at $218.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.93. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

