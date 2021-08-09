$165.83 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to post $165.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.71 million and the lowest is $161.96 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $171.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $668.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.52 million to $677.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $668.64 million, with estimates ranging from $657.33 million to $679.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

AUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

