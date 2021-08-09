14,468 Shares in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $3.62 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

ClearSign Technologies Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

