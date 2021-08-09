$14.46 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $14.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.13 million. First Community reported sales of $14.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $57.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.72 million to $57.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.81 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

FCCO opened at $20.57 on Monday. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

