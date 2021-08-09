$14.23 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce sales of $14.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $13.76 million. Genasys reported sales of $13.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Genasys stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

