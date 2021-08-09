130,690 Shares in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMAC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $496,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $654,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $887,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vistas Media Acquisition by 2,221.5% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 439,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 420,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VMAC opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

