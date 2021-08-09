1,254 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $190.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

