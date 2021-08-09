$119.05 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report sales of $119.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.20 million and the highest is $120.90 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $110.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $462.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $793.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

