11,537 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCB opened at $9.90 on Monday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

