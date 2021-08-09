11,331 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 16.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $52.09. 27,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,360. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.