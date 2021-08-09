112,002 Shares in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.42% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSPR. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InspireMD by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,127,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,421 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InspireMD alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35. InspireMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 480.63% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.