1,075 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $220.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.61. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

