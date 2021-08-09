$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. APA reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

APA stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of APA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 101.1% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 135,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

