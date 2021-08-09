$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $910.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,933. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 129.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

