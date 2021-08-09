$1.67 EPS Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.70. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $361,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,645. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,113. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

