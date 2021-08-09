$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Big Lots by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 384,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,713. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

