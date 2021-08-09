$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. M&T Bank also posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

Shares of MTB opened at $137.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,481,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 676,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after buying an additional 201,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

