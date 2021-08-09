$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,771. Cerner has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.