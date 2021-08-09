$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.51. 279,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,716. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

