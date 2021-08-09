0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading 37.1% Higher Over Last Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $690,767.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00829227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00105305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039992 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

