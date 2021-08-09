-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $14.99. 4,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,357. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $836.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $244,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

