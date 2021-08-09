$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.67. Guess? reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:GES opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Guess? has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 274,889 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 391.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

